Wells Fargo & Co has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Diversified Banks Industry (WFC, USB, C, BAC, JPM)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest sales growth.
Wells Fargo & Co ranks lowest with a sales growth of 378.5%. Us Bancorp is next with a sales growth of 550.5%. Citigroup Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 677.3%.
Bank Of America follows with a sales growth of 704.9%, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 797.5%.
