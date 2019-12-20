Wells Fargo & Co has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry (WFC, C, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.00. Citigroup Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 14.84. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.63.

Us Bancorp follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.82, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 17.98.

