Wells Fargo & Co has the Highest Beta in the Diversified Banks Industry (WFC, BAC, C, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Bank Of America is next with a a beta of 1.3. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

