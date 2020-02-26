Wells Fargo & Co is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (WFC, C, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.87. Following is Citigroup Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.44. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.77.

Us Bancorp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.61, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.95.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Bancorp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.30. Since that call, shares of Us Bancorp have fallen 9.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.