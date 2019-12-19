Wellcare Health Rises 2.67% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $326.43 to a high of $332.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $323.48 on volume of 56,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Wellcare Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $332.26 and a 52-week low of $220.63 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $330.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

