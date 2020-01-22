Wellcare Health Rises 1.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $340.98 to a high of $346.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $339.20 on volume of 627,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wellcare Health have traded between a low of $228.56 and a high of $346.71 and are now at $344.67, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wellcare Health on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Wellcare Health have risen 24.4%. We continue to monitor WCG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.