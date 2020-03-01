MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Wellcare Health has the Highest Sales per Share in the Managed Health Care Industry (WCG, HUM, ANTM, MOH, CNC)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:35am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Wellcare Health ranks highest with a sales per share of $397.42. Humana Inc is next with a sales per share of $382.56. Anthem Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $347.34.

Molina Healthcar follows with a sales per share of $341.67, and Centene Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $288.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wellcare Health and will alert subscribers who have WCG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales per share wellcare health humana inc anthem inc molina healthcar centene corp

Ticker(s): WCG HUM ANTM MOH CNC

Contact James Quinn