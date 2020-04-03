Wellcare Health is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (WCG, HUM, ANTM, MOH, CNC)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Wellcare Health ranks highest with a sales per share of $397.42. Humana Inc is next with a sales per share of $382.56. Anthem Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $347.34.

Molina Healthcar follows with a sales per share of $341.67, and Centene Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $288.24.

