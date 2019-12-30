Wellcare Health is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (WCG, ANTM, CNC, HUM, MOH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Wellcare Health ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Following is Anthem Inc with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Centene Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million.

Humana Inc follows with a an RPE of $1.1 million, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $981,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Molina Healthcar on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $123.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Molina Healthcar have risen 9.8%. We continue to monitor Molina Healthcar for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.