MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Wellcare Health is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (WCG, ANTM, CNC, HUM, MOH)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:35am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Wellcare Health ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Following is Anthem Inc with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Centene Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million.

Humana Inc follows with a an RPE of $1.1 million, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $981,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Molina Healthcar on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $123.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Molina Healthcar have risen 9.8%. We continue to monitor Molina Healthcar for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest revenue per employee wellcare health anthem inc centene corp humana inc molina healthcar

Ticker(s): WCG ANTM CNC HUM MOH

Contact Nick Russo