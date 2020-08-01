Weis Markets Inc has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Retail Industry (WMK, SFM, KR, NGVC, SFS)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Weis Markets Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $152,000. Sprouts Farmers is next with a an RPE of $179,000. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $273,000.

Natural Grocers follows with a an RPE of $295,000, and Smart & Final St rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $389,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kroger Co on August 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Kroger Co have risen 21.7%. We continue to monitor Kroger Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.