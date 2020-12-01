Weingarten Rlty has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Retail REITs Industry (WRI, SKT, UBA, RPT, SPG)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Weingarten Rlty ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.9%. Tanger Factory is next with a EBITDA growth of -0.5%. Urstadt Biddle-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 2.4%.

Ramco-Gershenson follows with a EBITDA growth of 3.7%, and Simon Property rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 4.0%.

