Weight Watchers has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (WTW, HRB, SERV, CSV, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Weight Watchers ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.59. H&R Block Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 12.33. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 17.59.

Carriage Service follows with a a P/E ratio of 20.85, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 22.36.

