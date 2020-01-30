Weight Watchers has the Highest EPS Growth in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (WTW, SERV, ASCMA, HRB, RGS)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Weight Watchers ranks highest with a EPS growth of 123,231.9%. Servicemaster Gl is next with a EPS growth of 10,439.6%. Ascent Capital-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,606.5%.
H&R Block Inc follows with a EPS growth of 6,450.3%, and Regis Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,666.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
