Weight Watchers has the Highest EPS Growth in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (WTW, SERV, ASCMA, HRB, RGS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Weight Watchers ranks highest with a EPS growth of 123,231.9%. Servicemaster Gl is next with a EPS growth of 10,439.6%. Ascent Capital-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,606.5%.

H&R Block Inc follows with a EPS growth of 6,450.3%, and Regis Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,666.7%.

