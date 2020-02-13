Weight Watchers is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (WTW, ASCMA, HRB, SERV, CSV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Weight Watchers ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 146.34. Ascent Capital-A is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 87.06. H&R Block Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 55.45.
Servicemaster Gl follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.36, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.09.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
