Weight Watchers is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (WTW, HRB, SERV, CSV, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Weight Watchers ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 10.4%. Following is H&R Block Inc with a an earnings yield of 8.3%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.7%.

Carriage Service follows with a an earnings yield of 5.0%, and Sotheby'S rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weight Watchers on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.65. Since that call, shares of Weight Watchers have fallen 58.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.