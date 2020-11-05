Wec Energy Group Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.16%

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.65 to a high of $85.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.82 on volume of 354,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Wec Energy Group has traded in a range of $68.01 to $109.53 and is now at $84.69, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.