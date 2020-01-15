Wec Energy Group Rises 1.15% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.23 to a high of $94.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.83 on volume of 288,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wec Energy Group have traded between a low of $67.80 and a high of $98.19 and are now at $94.97, which is 40% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

