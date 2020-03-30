Wec Energy Group has the Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry (WEC , ED , CNP , CMS , AEE )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.65%; Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks second with a gain of 2.61%; and Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP ) ranks third with a gain of 2.58%.

Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) follows with a gain of 2.27% and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.99%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cms Energy Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cms Energy Corp in search of a potential trend change.