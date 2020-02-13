Weatherford Inte has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (WFT, IO, TTI, PHIIK, HAL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Weatherford Inte ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.89. ION Geophysical Corp is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.74. Tetra Technologi ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.13.

Phi Inc-Nv follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.94, and Halliburton Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.62.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Phi Inc-Nv on March 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.97. Since that call, shares of Phi Inc-Nv have fallen 67.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.