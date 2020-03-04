Wd-40 Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.22%

Wd-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $166.09 to a high of $171.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $186.71 on volume of 128,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wd-40 Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wd-40 Co in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Wd-40 Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $153.91 and a high of $211.68 and are now at $168.74, 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.