Wd-40 Co Falls 3.81% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Wd-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $178.21 to a high of $184.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $187.05 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wd-40 Co on June 10th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $166.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Wd-40 Co have risen 15.2%. We continue to monitor WDFC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Wd-40 Co has traded in a range of $153.91 to $199.48 and is now at $184.50, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.