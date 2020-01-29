Wd-40 Co is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (WDFC, CHD, CLX, PG, CENTA)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $879,000. Following is Church & Dwight with a an RPE of $831,000. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a an RPE of $751,000.
Procter & Gamble follows with a an RPE of $699,000, and Central Garden-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $517,000.
