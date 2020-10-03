Wayfair Inc- A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.65%

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.19 to a high of $52.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.50 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Wayfair Inc- Ahas traded in a range of $49.26 to $173.72 and are now at $51.11. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.19% lower and 2% lower over the past week, respectively.