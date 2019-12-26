Wayfair Inc- A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.05%

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.62 to a high of $92.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.66 on volume of 212,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Wayfair Inc- A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.59 and a high of $173.72 and are now at $91.56, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

