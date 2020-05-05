Wayfair Inc- A Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (W)

Shares of Wayfair Inc- A are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -25.3% to $168.00. About 9.8 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 5.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Wayfair Inc- A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 518% above that low price at $134.11 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 3.88% higher over the past week, respectively.