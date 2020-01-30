Watsco Inc is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (WSO, MRC, ACY, VRTV, HEES)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Watsco Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 17,609.4%. Following is Mrc Global Inc with a EPS growth of 15,294.1%. AeroCentury Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,545.5%.

Veritiv Corp follows with a EPS growth of 11,437.9%, and H&E Equipment Se rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,000.0%.

