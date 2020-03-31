Watsco Inc is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (WSO, MRC, ACY, VRTV, HEES)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Watsco Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 17,609.4%. Following is Mrc Global Inc with a EPS growth of 15,294.1%. AeroCentury Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,545.5%.

Veritiv Corp follows with a EPS growth of 11,437.9%, and H&E Equipment Se rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,000.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Veritiv Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Veritiv Corp in search of a potential trend change.