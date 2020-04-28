MySmarTrend
Waters Corp Falls 6.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:57pm
By David Diaz

Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $182.05 to a high of $192.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $188.12 on volume of 535,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Waters Corp and will alert subscribers who have WAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Waters Corp have traded between a low of $154.39 and a high of $245.68 and are now at $183.87, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

