Watch for Zix Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.78% Yesterday

Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.72 to a high of $6.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.79 on volume of 124,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zix Corp have traded between a low of $3.91 and a high of $7.75 and are now at $6.88, which is 76% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zix Corp on August 14th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.89. Since that call, shares of Zix Corp have fallen 14.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.