Watch for Zillow Group I-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.84% Yesterday

Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.42 to a high of $39.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.83 on volume of 633,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zillow Group I-A have traded between a low of $31.17 and a high of $66.96 and are now at $33.79, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.