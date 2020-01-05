Watch for Yum! Brands Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.52% Yesterday

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.75 to a high of $84.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.00 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Yum! Brands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.95 and a high of $119.72 and are now at $83.92, 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

