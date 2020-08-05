Watch for Yum! Brands Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.25% Yesterday

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.20 to a high of $86.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $84.88 on volume of 584,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Yum! Brands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.72 and a 52-week low of $54.95 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $85.74 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Yum! Brands Inc and will alert subscribers who have YUM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.