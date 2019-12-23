Watch for Yrc Worldwide In to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.21% Yesterday

Yrc Worldwide In (NASDAQ:YRCW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.36 to a high of $2.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.41 on volume of 502,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yrc Worldwide In on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.17. Since that call, shares of Yrc Worldwide In have fallen 20.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Yrc Worldwide In have traded between a low of $1.95 and a high of $8.67 and are now at $2.38, which is 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.8%.