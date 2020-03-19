Watch for Xilinx Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.11% Yesterday

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.53 to a high of $79.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $78.30 on volume of 987,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Xilinx Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $67.68 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $78.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

