Watch for Wynn Resorts Ltd to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.76% Yesterday

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.57 to a high of $77.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.01 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wynn Resorts Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.84 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $77.76, 117% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

