Watch for Wright Medical G to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.09% Yesterday

Wright Medical G (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.42 to a high of $29.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.76 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wright Medical G share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.50 and a high of $31.53 and are now at $28.59, 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wright Medical G and will alert subscribers who have WMGI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.