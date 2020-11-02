Watch for Wr Grace & Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.25% Yesterday

Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.04 to a high of $63.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.71 on volume of 204,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wr Grace & Co have traded between a low of $60.35 and a high of $79.71 and are now at $62.55, which is 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

