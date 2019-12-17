Watch for Wpx Energy to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.80% Yesterday

Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.35 to a high of $12.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.06 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Wpx Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.79 and a high of $15.32 and are now at $12.59, 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wpx Energy on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Wpx Energy have risen 9.5%. We continue to monitor WPX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.