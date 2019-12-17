Watch for Worthington Inds to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 10.65% Yesterday

Worthington Inds (NYSE:WOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.56 to a high of $44.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.24 on volume of 186,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Worthington Inds on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Worthington Inds have risen 8.1%. We continue to monitor WOR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Worthington Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.60 and a 52-week low of $31.42 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $44.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.70% higher over the past week, respectively.