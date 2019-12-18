Watch for Wingstop Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.71% Yesterday

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.35 to a high of $86.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.56 on volume of 69,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Wingstop Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.43 and a 52-week low of $56.95 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $84.36 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wingstop Inc on November 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Wingstop Inc have risen 10.0%. We continue to monitor WING for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.