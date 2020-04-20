Watch for Wingstop Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.79% Yesterday

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.01 to a high of $110.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.88 on volume of 272,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Wingstop Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.76 and a 52-week low of $44.27 and are now trading 146% above that low price at $109.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

