Watch for Wingstop Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.88% Yesterday

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.94 to a high of $97.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $94.85 on volume of 73,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wingstop Inc have traded between a low of $56.95 and a high of $107.43 and are now at $96.50, which is 69% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

