Watch for Williams-Sonoma to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 8.40% Yesterday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.73 to a high of $63.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.36 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Williams-Sonoma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.01 and a high of $77.00 and are now at $62.85, 142% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

