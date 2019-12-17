Watch for Williams-Sonoma to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.65% Yesterday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.30 to a high of $71.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.97 on volume of 95,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Williams-Sonoma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.01 and a high of $74.15 and are now at $71.38, 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

