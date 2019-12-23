Watch for Williams-Sonoma to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.24% Yesterday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.04 to a high of $73.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $73.65 on volume of 75,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Williams-Sonoma. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Williams-Sonoma in search of a potential trend change.

Williams-Sonoma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.15 and a 52-week low of $45.01 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $73.72 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.