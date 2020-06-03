Watch for Williams Cos Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.90% Yesterday

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.25 to a high of $18.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.21 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Williams Cos Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.55 and the current low of $17.73 and are currently at $17.86 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

