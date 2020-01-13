Watch for Whiting Petroleu to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.99% Yesterday

Whiting Petroleu (NYSE:WLL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.25 to a high of $6.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.63 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Whiting Petroleu on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Whiting Petroleu have risen 10.6%. We continue to monitor WLL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Whiting Petroleu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.94 and a 52-week low of $4.29 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $6.28 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 3.3%.