Watch for Weyerhaeuser Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.52% Yesterday

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.06 to a high of $29.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.80 on volume of 981,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Weyerhaeuser Co has traded in a range of $22.35 to $31.58 and is now at $28.71, 28% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Weyerhaeuser Co and will alert subscribers who have WY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.