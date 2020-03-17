Watch for Wex Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.55% Yesterday

Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.64 to a high of $112.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $108.28 on volume of 338,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wex Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $100.64 and a high of $236.52 and are now at $103.57. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 2.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wex Inc and will alert subscribers who have WEX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.