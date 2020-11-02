Watch for Westlake Chemica to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.81% Yesterday

Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.77 to a high of $66.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.07 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Westlake Chemica have traded between a low of $55.82 and a high of $81.04 and are now at $66.44, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Westlake Chemica and will alert subscribers who have WLK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.